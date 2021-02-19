Overview

Dr. James Knackstedt, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Eugene, OR. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NEBRASKA AT KEARNEY and is affiliated with Mckenzie-willamette Medical Center, PeaceHealth Peace Harbor Medical Center and Sacred Heart Medical Center at RiverBend.



They frequently treat conditions like Earwax Buildup and Chronic Sinusitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.