Dr. James Knabb, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Cleveland, TN. They specialize in General Surgery, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Tennova Healthcare-cleveland.



Dr. Knabb works at SURGICAL SPECIALISTS PLLC in Cleveland, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Gallbladder Removal, Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Laparoscopic and Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.