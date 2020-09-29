Dr. James Knabb, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Knabb is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Knabb, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. James Knabb, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Cleveland, TN. They specialize in General Surgery, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Tennova Healthcare-cleveland.
Surgical Specialists Pllc2700 Westside Dr NW Ste 201, Cleveland, TN 37312 Directions (423) 479-9647
- Tennova Healthcare-cleveland
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Treated like family!
About Dr. James Knabb, MD
- General Surgery
- 44 years of experience
- English, Italian
- 1801800313
- UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Dr. Knabb has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Knabb accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Knabb has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Knabb has seen patients for Gallbladder Removal, Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Laparoscopic and Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration , and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Knabb on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Knabb speaks Italian.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Knabb. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Knabb.
