Dr. James Klocek, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Klocek is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Klocek, DPM
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. James Klocek, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Salisbury, MD. They graduated from HAHNEMANN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL and is affiliated with Tidalhealth Peninsula Regional.
Dr. Klocek works at
Locations
-
1
Haueisen Associates Inc.106 Milford St Ste 504A, Salisbury, MD 21804 Directions (410) 546-2288
Hospital Affiliations
- Tidalhealth Peninsula Regional
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Klocek?
Dr Klocek is great he gets in to the problem and knows what he is doing. A great Doctor.
About Dr. James Klocek, DPM
- Podiatry
- English
- 1013904788
Education & Certifications
- HAHNEMANN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Klocek has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Klocek accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Klocek has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Klocek works at
Dr. Klocek has seen patients for Hammer Toe and Plantar Fasciitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Klocek on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Klocek. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Klocek.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Klocek, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Klocek appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.