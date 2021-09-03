Dr. Klepper has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. James Klepper, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. James Klepper, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Huntington, NY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Huntington Hospital and North Shore University Hospital.
Dr. Klepper works at
Locations
-
1
Cohen Bergman & Klepper M.d.'s PC175 E Main St Ste 200, Huntington, NY 11743 Directions (631) 549-5700
Hospital Affiliations
- Huntington Hospital
- North Shore University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Klepper?
Dr. James Klepper is the best doctor me and my family have ever gone to. He helped saved my life and my husband’s life. He is thorough and compassionate. We just love him!
About Dr. James Klepper, MD
- Cardiology
- 39 years of experience
- English
- 1043303233
Education & Certifications
- NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Klepper accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Klepper has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Klepper works at
Dr. Klepper has seen patients for Mitral Valve Disease, Carotid Artery Disease and Heart Palpitations, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Klepper on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Klepper. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Klepper.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Klepper, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Klepper appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.