Dr. James Klemens, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Klemens is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Klemens, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. James Klemens, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Peoria, IL. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Southern IL Univ Sch of Med and is affiliated with OSF Saint Francis Medical Center, Proctor Hospital and UnityPoint Health - Methodist Hospital.
Dr. Klemens works at
Locations
-
1
Peoria Office7301 N Knoxville Ave, Peoria, IL 61614 Directions (309) 589-5900Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 12:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- OSF Saint Francis Medical Center
- Proctor Hospital
- UnityPoint Health - Methodist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Klemens?
Dr. Klemens did a great job assessing my health issues. Listened and did not jump to any diagnosis until all the information was on the table.
About Dr. James Klemens, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 23 years of experience
- English
- 1508065558
Education & Certifications
- Southern IL Univ Sch of Med
- Otolaryngology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Klemens has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Klemens accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Klemens has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Klemens works at
Dr. Klemens has seen patients for Earwax Buildup, Otitis Media and Peritonsillar Abscess, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Klemens on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
52 patients have reviewed Dr. Klemens. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Klemens.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Klemens, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Klemens appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.