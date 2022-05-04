Dr. James Klein, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Klein is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Klein, MD
Dr. James Klein, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Tucson, AZ. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 53 years of experience, and is board certified in Colon & Rectal Surgery. They graduated from LOS ANGELES COUNTY - USC MEDICAL CENTER.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
- 1 1601 N Tucson Blvd Ste 28, Tucson, AZ 85716 Directions (520) 625-4164
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Knowledgeable Doctor skilled surgeon has not sold out to any conglomerates been in same location for many years. An asset to the community just a good guy.
- Colorectal Surgery
- 53 years of experience
- English
- LOS ANGELES COUNTY - USC MEDICAL CENTER
- Colon & Rectal Surgery and General Surgery
