Dr. James Klas, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Klas is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Klas, MD
Overview
Dr. James Klas, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Milwaukee, WI. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Colon & Rectal Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF WISCONSIN / HOSPITAL AND CLINICS and is affiliated with Aurora Saint Lukes Medical Center.
Dr. Klas works at
Locations
-
1
Center for Digestive Health2801 W Kinnickinnic River Pkwy, Milwaukee, WI 53215 Directions (414) 649-3240
-
2
Surgery Center LLC3111 W Rawson Ave Ste 100, Franklin, WI 53132 Directions (414) 761-2600
Hospital Affiliations
- Aurora Saint Lukes Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
I have been to several surgeons over the course of 50 years for my hemorrhoids. Dr. Klas advised me on several procedures and enlightened me regarding the past mistakes. A surgeons bedside manner isn’t as important as his skills however Dr. Klaus alleviated all of my concerns and my hemorrhoids. I cannot put into the proper words how incredibly grateful I am for the effort that he put forth to make this a positive experience.
About Dr. James Klas, MD
- Colorectal Surgery
- 27 years of experience
- English
- 1467420653
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF WISCONSIN / HOSPITAL AND CLINICS
- Colon & Rectal Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Klas has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Klas accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Klas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Klas has seen patients for Colectomy, Sphincterotomy, Repair of Anal and Rectal Defects (Anoplasty, Repair of Imperforate Anus, Sphincteroplasty and Rectal Graft), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Klas on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Klas. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Klas.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Klas, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Klas appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.