Overview

Dr. James Kitchen, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Huntington, WV. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from J C EDWARDS SCH MED MARSHALL U and is affiliated with Cabell Huntington Hospital and St. Mary's Medical Center.



Dr. Kitchen works at Cabell Huntington Hospital in Huntington, WV. They frequently treat conditions like Atherosclerosis, Venous Insufficiency and Aneurysm along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.