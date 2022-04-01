Dr. James Kirszrot, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kirszrot is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Kirszrot, MD
Overview
Dr. James Kirszrot, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Paramus, NJ. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from ALBERT EINSTEIN MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Metropolitan Hospital Center.
Dr. Kirszrot works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Endodontic Associates of North Jersey523 Forest Ave, Paramus, NJ 07652 Directions (201) 262-5070
-
2
Nj Eye and Ear LLC1016 Main Ave Unit 1, Clifton, NJ 07011 Directions (973) 546-5700
-
3
Eye Associates of Wayne P.A.968 HAMBURG TPKE, Wayne, NJ 07470 Directions (973) 696-0300
-
4
J.r. Opticians300 Fairview Ave, Westwood, NJ 07675 Directions (201) 666-4014
Hospital Affiliations
- Metropolitan Hospital Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kirszrot?
Add this rating to my review just submitted. Thank you Maureen A. Allex
About Dr. James Kirszrot, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 22 years of experience
- English, Creole and French Creole
- 1447234117
Education & Certifications
- ALBERT EINSTEIN MEDICAL CENTER
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kirszrot has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kirszrot accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kirszrot has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kirszrot works at
Dr. Kirszrot has seen patients for Stye, Excision of Chalazion and Chalazion, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kirszrot on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Kirszrot speaks Creole and French Creole.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Kirszrot. The overall rating for this provider is 2.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kirszrot.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kirszrot, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kirszrot appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.