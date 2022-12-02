Dr. James Kirshenbaum, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kirshenbaum is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Kirshenbaum, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. James Kirshenbaum, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Boston, MA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from HARVARD UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Brigham And Women's Hospital.
Brigham and Women's Hospital75 Francis St, Boston, MA 02115 Directions (857) 307-1967Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Brigham and Women's Hospital45 Francis St, Boston, MA 02115 Directions (617) 732-6389
Hospital Affiliations
- Brigham And Women's Hospital
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- Tufts Health Plan
Dr, Kirshenbaum is excellent and goes above and beyond for his patient. The appointment wasn't rushed. The doctor explained your condition very well. Listened and answered questions in detail. If you choose him you will be happy and lucky.
About Dr. James Kirshenbaum, MD
- Cardiology
- 43 years of experience
- English
- 1457341661
Education & Certifications
- HARVARD UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
