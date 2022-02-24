Dr. James Kirkpatrick, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kirkpatrick is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Kirkpatrick, MD
Overview
Dr. James Kirkpatrick, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Seattle, WA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from LOMA LINDA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with UW Medical Center - Montlake.
Locations
Office1959 Ne Pacific St, Seattle, WA 98195 DirectionsThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- UW Medical Center - Montlake
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Kirkpatrick is a wonderful cardiologist. Gentle and understanding, Dr. Kirkpatrick communicates very well. Great listening skills. My experience with Dr. Kirkpatrick has been very positive.
About Dr. James Kirkpatrick, MD
- Cardiology
- 24 years of experience
- English
- 1023055803
Education & Certifications
- Univ Of Chicago
- Yale New Haven Hospital
- LOMA LINDA UNIVERSITY
- Cardiovascular Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kirkpatrick has seen patients for Cardiac Imaging, Heart Disease and Electrocardiogram (EKG), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kirkpatrick on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Kirkpatrick. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kirkpatrick.
