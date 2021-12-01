Dr. Kirkland has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. James Kirkland, MD
Overview
Dr. James Kirkland, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Columbia, SC. They completed their residency with Palmetto Richland Mem Hospital
Dr. Kirkland works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Jerome Hanley1919 Gadsden St, Columbia, SC 29201 Directions (803) 779-5356
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kirkland?
Dr. Kirklands office is a safe place to go if your having issues. He's caring, listens and doen't rush his patients. Ray his office manager does his job very well. Please if your having problems contact Dr Kirlands office.
About Dr. James Kirkland, MD
- Psychiatry
- English
- 1780600296
Education & Certifications
- Palmetto Richland Mem Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kirkland accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kirkland has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kirkland works at
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Kirkland. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kirkland.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kirkland, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kirkland appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.