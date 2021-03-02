Dr. James Kirby, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kirby is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Kirby, MD
Overview
Dr. James Kirby, MD is a Cardiothoracic Surgery Specialist in Bryan, TX. They specialize in Cardiothoracic Surgery, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from University Of Texas Medical Branch At Galveston and is affiliated with St. Joseph Health Regional Hospital - Bryan, TX, Baylor Scott & White Medical Center – College Station, St. Joseph Health College Station Hospital and The Physicians Centre Hospital.
Locations
Cardiovascular Surgery of Brazos Valley2700 E 29th St Ste 240, Bryan, TX 77802 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 3:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Kirby was my husband's surgeon. He replaced a heart value and repaired 2 blockages. During surgery there was an issue and Dr. Kirby came to me personally!! This is never heard of. I appreciate Dr. Kirby and we both found him to be direct, forthright and informing. I would recommend Dr. Kirby to anyone who is trying to decide which heart surgeon to use. He is the best!!
About Dr. James Kirby, MD
- Cardiothoracic Surgery
- 46 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1861458804
Education & Certifications
- Bexar County Hospital
- Bexar County Hospital
- University Of Texas Medical Branch At Galveston
- General Surgery
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Joseph Health Regional Hospital - Bryan, TX
- Baylor Scott & White Medical Center – College Station
- St. Joseph Health College Station Hospital
- The Physicians Centre Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kirby has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Kirby using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Kirby has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kirby has seen patients for Atherosclerosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kirby on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Kirby. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kirby.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kirby, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kirby appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.