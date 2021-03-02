See All Cardiothoracic Surgery in Bryan, TX
Cardiothoracic Surgery
4.5 (14)
Accepting new patients
46 years of experience
Dr. James Kirby, MD is a Cardiothoracic Surgery Specialist in Bryan, TX. They specialize in Cardiothoracic Surgery, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from University Of Texas Medical Branch At Galveston and is affiliated with St. Joseph Health Regional Hospital - Bryan, TX, Baylor Scott & White Medical Center – College Station, St. Joseph Health College Station Hospital and The Physicians Centre Hospital.

Dr. Kirby works at Cardiovascular Surgery of Brazos Valley in Bryan, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Atherosclerosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Cardiovascular Surgery of Brazos Valley
    2700 E 29th St Ste 240, Bryan, TX 77802 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 3:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Atherosclerosis
Aneurysm
Aortic Aneurysm
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm (AAA) Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis of Aorta Chevron Icon
Atrial Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm and Dissection Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Disease of Extremities Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Renal Artery Arteriosclerotic Disease Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Aortic Diseases Chevron Icon
Aortic Dissection Chevron Icon
Aortic Ectasia Chevron Icon
Aortic Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Aortic Stenosis Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Palsy Chevron Icon
Cardiac Myocardial Perfusion Imaging Chevron Icon
Cardiac Tamponade Chevron Icon
Cardiovascular Imaging Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Chronic Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Defects Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Embolism Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Embolism
Empyema Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Empyema
Endocarditis Chevron Icon
Endovascular Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Esophageal Fistula Chevron Icon
Femoral Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Iliac Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Lymphedema Chevron Icon
Median Arcuate Ligament Syndrome (MALS) Chevron Icon
Mediastinal Tumors Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Stenosis Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis Chevron Icon
Pleura Cancer Chevron Icon
Pleural Cancer Chevron Icon
Pleural Neoplasm Chevron Icon
Popliteal Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Arteriovenous Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Embolism Chevron Icon
Rheumatic Aortic Valve Disorders Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Secondary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Suprarenal Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Thoracic Outlet Syndrome Chevron Icon
Thoracoabdominal Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Thymomas Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Thymomas
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Venous Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Venous Sclerotherapy Chevron Icon
Ventricular Fibrillation Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews

4.5
Average provider rating
Based on 14 ratings
Patient Ratings (14)
5 Star
(11)
4 Star
(1)
3 Star
(1)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(1)
Leave a review

Mar 02, 2021
Dr. Kirby was my husband's surgeon. He replaced a heart value and repaired 2 blockages. During surgery there was an issue and Dr. Kirby came to me personally!! This is never heard of. I appreciate Dr. Kirby and we both found him to be direct, forthright and informing. I would recommend Dr. Kirby to anyone who is trying to decide which heart surgeon to use. He is the best!!
Ellen Remmert — Mar 02, 2021
About Dr. James Kirby, MD

  • Cardiothoracic Surgery
  • 46 years of experience
  • English
  • Male
  • 1861458804
Education & Certifications

  • Bexar County Hospital
  • Bexar County Hospital
  • University Of Texas Medical Branch At Galveston
  • General Surgery
Hospital Affiliations

  • St. Joseph Health Regional Hospital - Bryan, TX
  • Baylor Scott & White Medical Center – College Station
  • St. Joseph Health College Station Hospital
  • The Physicians Centre Hospital

