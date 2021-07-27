Dr. James Kirby, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kirby is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Kirby, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. James Kirby, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Beaumont, TX. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS and is affiliated with Baptist Hospitals of Southeast Texas and Christus Southeast Texas- Saint Elizabeth.
Locations
Southeast Texas Ob/gyn Associates755 N 11th St Ste P4200, Beaumont, TX 77702 Directions (409) 899-1499
Victory Medical Center Beaumont Lp6025 Metropolitan Dr, Beaumont, TX 77706 Directions (409) 617-7700
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Hospitals of Southeast Texas
- Christus Southeast Texas- Saint Elizabeth
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
DR Kirby Is the best he help me when I needed help he explained what was wrong been going to Dr Kirby several years. Love going to seeDr Kirby and the Staff the best.
About Dr. James Kirby, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 42 years of experience
- English
- 1265425888
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS
