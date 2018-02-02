See All Hand Surgeons in New Orleans, LA
Orthopedic Hand Surgery
4.5 (8)
Accepting new patients
49 years of experience
Overview

Dr. James Kinnett, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in New Orleans, LA. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from IN UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with University Medical Center New Orleans.

Dr. Kinnett works at University Medical Center in New Orleans, LA with other offices in Hammond, LA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Umc
    2000 Canal St, New Orleans, LA 70112 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (504) 702-3000
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Sunday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Lsu Health Sciences Center
    1542 Tulane Ave, New Orleans, LA 70112 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (225) 358-1065
  3. 3
    North Oaks Medical Center
    15813 Paul Vega Md Dr Ste 100, Hammond, LA 70403 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (985) 230-2663

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • University Medical Center New Orleans

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Wrist Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) Chevron Icon
Hand Conditions Chevron Icon
Hand Fracture Chevron Icon
Hand Injury Chevron Icon
Hand Ligament Rupture Chevron Icon
Hand Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate Chevron Icon
Wrist Disorders Chevron Icon
Wrist Pain Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • American Lifecare
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • ChoiceCare Network
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Gilsbar 360
    • Humana
    • Louisiana Healthcare Connections
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • Peoples Health
    • PHCS
    • PPO Plus
    • United Healthcare Community Plan
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Vantage Health Plan
    • Verity Healthnet

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Kinnett?

    Feb 02, 2018
    Excellent gentleman and physician.... Dr. Kinnett has done two surgeries on my hands. I expect to be having another soon. I really appreciate the care and consideration--and respect Dr. Kinnett displays. Despite the physical problems I have had with my fingers-I always leave his office feeling optimistic and looking forward to being out of pain. Previously, I went to another doctor here and was very disappointed in the treatment I received overall. Fortunately, I found Dr. Kinnett.
    Current patient in Hammond, LA — Feb 02, 2018
    About Dr. James Kinnett, MD

    • Orthopedic Hand Surgery
    • 49 years of experience
    • English
    • 1184667966
    Education & Certifications

    • Hospital for Special Surgery
    • Hosp Special Surg
    • Tulane Affil Hosp
    • IN UNIV SCH OF MED
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. James Kinnett, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kinnett is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Kinnett has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kinnett has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. Kinnett. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kinnett.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kinnett, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kinnett appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.