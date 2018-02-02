Dr. James Kinnett, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kinnett is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Kinnett, MD
Dr. James Kinnett, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in New Orleans, LA. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from IN UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with University Medical Center New Orleans.
Dr. Kinnett works at
Umc2000 Canal St, New Orleans, LA 70112 Directions (504) 702-3000Wednesday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pmSaturday8:30am - 5:00pmSunday8:30am - 5:00pm
Lsu Health Sciences Center1542 Tulane Ave, New Orleans, LA 70112 Directions (225) 358-1065
North Oaks Medical Center15813 Paul Vega Md Dr Ste 100, Hammond, LA 70403 Directions (985) 230-2663
Hospital Affiliations
- University Medical Center New Orleans
Excellent gentleman and physician.... Dr. Kinnett has done two surgeries on my hands. I expect to be having another soon. I really appreciate the care and consideration--and respect Dr. Kinnett displays. Despite the physical problems I have had with my fingers-I always leave his office feeling optimistic and looking forward to being out of pain. Previously, I went to another doctor here and was very disappointed in the treatment I received overall. Fortunately, I found Dr. Kinnett.
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- 49 years of experience
- English
- 1184667966
- Hospital for Special Surgery
- Hosp Special Surg
- Tulane Affil Hosp
- IN UNIV SCH OF MED
- Orthopedic Surgery
