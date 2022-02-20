Overview

Dr. James Kinn, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Winfield, IL. They specialize in Interventional Cardiology, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital, Northwestern Medicine Delnor Hospital and Northwestern Medicine Kishwaukee Hospital.



Dr. Kinn works at Northwestern Medicine Regional Medical Group in Winfield, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Pericardial Disease, Heart Disease and Chest Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.