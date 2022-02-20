Dr. James Kinn, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kinn is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Kinn, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. James Kinn, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Winfield, IL. They specialize in Interventional Cardiology, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital, Northwestern Medicine Delnor Hospital and Northwestern Medicine Kishwaukee Hospital.
Northwestern Medicine Regional Medical Group25 N Winfield Rd Ste 500, Winfield, IL 60190 Directions (630) 232-0280
- Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital
- Northwestern Medicine Delnor Hospital
- Northwestern Medicine Kishwaukee Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
- Cigna
- Cigna-HealthSpring
- CorVel
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HAP Insurance
- HealthLink
- HFN
- Humana
- LifeSynch
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Private HealthCare Systems
- UniCare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Viant
Explains well as the patient's concerns at heart. Not a verse to sitting and explaining everything that's going on and what he expects
- Interventional Cardiology
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1679527998
- University Of Minnesota Hospital Clinic
- UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Internal Medicine
Dr. Kinn has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kinn accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kinn has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kinn has seen patients for Pericardial Disease, Heart Disease and Chest Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kinn on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Kinn. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kinn.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kinn, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kinn appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.