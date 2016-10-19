Overview

Dr. James Kinderknecht, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KANSAS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.



Dr. Kinderknecht works at Hospital For Special Surgery in New York, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.