Dr. James Jen Kin Jr, MD
Overview
Dr. James Jen Kin Jr, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Long Beach, CA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 61 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT IRVINE / CALIFORNIA COLLEGE OF MEDICINE & SURGERY.
Locations
Memorial Counseling Assoc.4525 E ATHERTON ST, Long Beach, CA 90815 Directions (562) 426-6571
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Jen Kin has. Even successful in identifying and treating my serious psychiatric disorder. I have been able to essentially live essentially free from the psychotic symptoms after a struggle for several years preceding his intervention. I’m glad to offer my recommendation.
About Dr. James Jen Kin Jr, MD
- Psychiatry
- 61 years of experience
- English
- 1548238819
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT IRVINE / CALIFORNIA COLLEGE OF MEDICINE & SURGERY
Frequently Asked Questions
