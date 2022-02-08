Overview

Dr. James Kimberly, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Orange Park, FL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from Medical College Of Virginia|Medical College of Virginia - Augusta GA and is affiliated with HCA Florida Orange Park Hospital, Ascension St. Vincent's Clay County Hospital and Ascension St. Vincent's Riverside Hospital.



Dr. Kimberly works at Borland-Groover Clinic - Orange Park in Orange Park, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Abdominal Pain, Diarrhea and Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.