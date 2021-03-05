Overview

Dr. James Kim, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Sacramento, CA. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Pain Medicine. They graduated from Saint Louis University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Mercy San Juan Medical Center.



Dr. Kim works at Capital Pain Consultants in Sacramento, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Low Back Pain, Osteoarthritis of Spine and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.