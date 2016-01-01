Dr. James Kim, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kim is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Kim, MD
Overview
Dr. James Kim, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Paducah, KY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from GEORGETOWN UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL CENTER.
Dr. Kim works at
Locations
Paducah Retinal Center4630 Village Square Dr Ste 102, Paducah, KY 42001 Directions (270) 443-4393
Heartland Cares Inc.1903 Broadway St, Paducah, KY 42001 Directions (270) 442-1671
Allen County Retinal Surgeons7900 W Jefferson Blvd # 3064, Fort Wayne, IN 46804 Directions (260) 436-2181
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. James Kim, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 13 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- GEORGETOWN UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL CENTER
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kim accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
