Dr. James Kim, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Paducah, KY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from GEORGETOWN UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL CENTER.



Dr. Kim works at QUEST DIAGNOSTICS in Paducah, KY with other offices in Fort Wayne, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Retinal Vein Occlusion, Retinoschisis and Retinal Cysts along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.