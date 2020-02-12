Dr. James Kim, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kim is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Kim, MD
Overview
Dr. James Kim, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Bellingham, WA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from University of Southern California / Keck School of Medicine and is affiliated with PeaceHealth St. Joseph Medical Center.
Dr. Kim works at
Locations
Bellingham Bay Ophthalmology LLC1130 N Forest St, Bellingham, WA 98225 Directions (360) 647-7750
Bellingham Bay Ophthalmology Pllc3125 Howe Pl Ste 101, Bellingham, WA 98226 Directions (360) 647-7750Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- PeaceHealth St. Joseph Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Choice Health
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Premera Blue Cross
- Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wells Fargo Insurance
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kim?
I have been seeing Dr. Kim for many years. He just did cataract surgery on both of my eyes. The nurses at the surgery center give him top marks for skill and technique.He is technically very skilled, somewhat reserved but gives thorough explanations and his office staff is very helpful. Their new building is lovely and I would not hesitate to recommend Dr. Kim Carla Stellwagen Bellingham, Wa. Jan. 2020
About Dr. James Kim, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 23 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1144203043
Education & Certifications
- Doheny Eye Institute, University of Southern California
- V A Greater Healthcare - Los Angeles
- University of Southern California / Keck School of Medicine
- UNLV
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kim has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kim accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kim has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kim has seen patients for Eye Infections, Keratitis and Corneal Diseases, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kim on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Kim speaks Spanish.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Kim. The overall rating for this provider is 2.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kim.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kim, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kim appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.