Dr. Kim has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wook Kim, MD
Overview
Dr. Wook Kim, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Des Moines, IA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS and is affiliated with UnityPoint Health - Iowa Methodist Medical Center.
Dr. Kim works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Iowa Health Physicians1301 Pennsylvania Ave Ste 408, Des Moines, IA 50316 Directions (515) 263-5000
-
2
Unitypoint Health-iowa Lutheran Hospital700 E University Ave, Des Moines, IA 50316 Directions (515) 263-5110
-
3
Central Iowa Hospital Corp.6000 University Ave Ste 200, West Des Moines, IA 50266 Directions (515) 241-2300
Hospital Affiliations
- UnityPoint Health - Iowa Methodist Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Wellmark Blue Cross and Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kim?
About Dr. Wook Kim, MD
- Psychiatry
- 31 years of experience
- English
- 1124006770
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kim accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kim has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kim works at
Dr. Kim has seen patients for Psychosis Due to Mental Illness and Suicidal Ideation, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kim on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Kim. The overall rating for this provider is 1.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kim.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kim, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kim appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.