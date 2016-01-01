See All Pediatric Neurologists in Garden Grove, CA
Dr. James Kim, MD

Pediatric Neurology
1.5 (15)
Accepting new patients
39 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. James Kim, MD is a Pediatric Neurology Specialist in Garden Grove, CA. They specialize in Pediatric Neurology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Clinical Neurophysiology. They graduated from Catholic University Medical College.

Dr. Kim works at James Kim MD in Garden Grove, CA with other offices in Los Angeles, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    James Kim MD
    12555 Garden Grove Blvd Ste 307, Garden Grove, CA 92843 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (714) 537-0200
  2. 2
    James J. Kim M.d. Inc.
    520 S Virgil Ave Ste 307, Los Angeles, CA 90020 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (318) 686-8909

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Pituitary Tumor Chevron Icon
Seizure Disorders Chevron Icon
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD) Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Developmental Delay Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dystonia Chevron Icon
Fever-Induced Seizure Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CHAMPVA
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • First Choice Health
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • HealthSmart
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    1.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 15 ratings
    Patient Ratings (15)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (14)
    About Dr. James Kim, MD

    • Pediatric Neurology
    • 39 years of experience
    • English, Korean and Spanish
    • 1033268941
    Education & Certifications

    • Methodist Hospital,The
    • University Of Chicago Hospitals
    • Michael Reese Hospital and Medical Center
    • Catholic University Medical College
    • Clinical Neurophysiology, Epilepsy and Neurodevelopment Disabilities
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. James Kim, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kim is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Kim has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kim has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Kim speaks Korean and Spanish.

    15 patients have reviewed Dr. Kim. The overall rating for this provider is 1.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kim.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kim, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kim appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

