Dr. James Kim, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. James Kim, MD is a Pediatric Neurology Specialist in Garden Grove, CA. They specialize in Pediatric Neurology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Clinical Neurophysiology. They graduated from Catholic University Medical College.
Dr. Kim works at
Locations
James Kim MD12555 Garden Grove Blvd Ste 307, Garden Grove, CA 92843 Directions (714) 537-0200
James J. Kim M.d. Inc.520 S Virgil Ave Ste 307, Los Angeles, CA 90020 Directions (318) 686-8909
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. James Kim, MD
- Pediatric Neurology
- 39 years of experience
- English, Korean and Spanish
- 1033268941
Education & Certifications
- Methodist Hospital,The
- University Of Chicago Hospitals
- Michael Reese Hospital and Medical Center
- Catholic University Medical College
- Clinical Neurophysiology, Epilepsy and Neurodevelopment Disabilities
