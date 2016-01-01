Dr. James Killinger, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Killinger is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Killinger, MD
Overview
Dr. James Killinger, MD is a Pediatric Critical Care Medicine Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Pediatric Critical Care Medicine, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center.
Locations
New York Hospital Nyp525 E 68th St, New York, NY 10065 Directions (212) 746-3056
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. James Killinger, MD
- Pediatric Critical Care Medicine
- 21 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY
- Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Killinger accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Killinger has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Killinger has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Killinger.
