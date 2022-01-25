Dr. James Killeffer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Killeffer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Killeffer, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. James Killeffer, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Knoxville, TN. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from WEST VIRGINIA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Blount Memorial Hospital, Cumberland Medical Center, Parkwest Medical Center, Tennova Healthcare North Knoxville Medical Center and University of Tennessee Medical Center.
Dr. Killeffer works at
Locations
-
1
Univ. Neurosurgery PC1932 Alcoa Hwy Ste 580, Knoxville, TN 37920 Directions (865) 305-6935
-
2
Tennova Turkey Creek Medical Center10820 Parkside Dr, Knoxville, TN 37934 Directions (865) 524-1869
Hospital Affiliations
- Blount Memorial Hospital
- Cumberland Medical Center
- Parkwest Medical Center
- Tennova Healthcare North Knoxville Medical Center
- University of Tennessee Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Killeffer?
He was wonderful with my mother. He was honest, upfront and spoke so that we understood everything that was happening and what to expect. I could never had asked for a better doctor!!
About Dr. James Killeffer, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 28 years of experience
- English
- 1851333728
Education & Certifications
- WEST VIRGINIA UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Killeffer has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Killeffer accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Killeffer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Killeffer works at
Dr. Killeffer has seen patients for Low Back Pain, Spinal Stenosis and Intervertebral Disc Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Killeffer on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
36 patients have reviewed Dr. Killeffer. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Killeffer.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Killeffer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Killeffer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.