Dr. J Kiely, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. J Kiely, MD is a Hematology & Oncology Specialist in Bronxville, NY. They specialize in Hematology & Oncology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Colon & Rectal Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY COLLEGE AT DUBLIN / NATIONAL UNIVERSITY OF IRELAND and is affiliated with HCA Florida Fawcett Hospital, Shorepoint Health Port Charlotte and Shorepoint Health Punta Gorda.
Dr. Kiely works at
Locations
-
1
NYP Lawrence Hospital Colon & Rectal Surgery55 Palmer Ave, Bronxville, NY 10708 Directions (212) 342-1155MondayClosed Open 24 HoursTuesdayClosed Open 24 HoursWednesdayClosed Open 24 HoursThursdayClosed Open 24 HoursFridayClosed Open 24 HoursSaturdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
-
2
Colon & Rectal Surgery688 Post Rd Ste 223, Scarsdale, NY 10583 Directions (212) 342-1155
-
3
Herbert Irving Pavilion161 Fort Washington Ave Fl 8, New York, NY 10032 Directions (212) 342-1155
-
4
ColumbiaDoctors Tarrytown155 White Plains Rd, Tarrytown, NY 10591 Directions (212) 342-0571
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Fawcett Hospital
- Shorepoint Health Port Charlotte
- Shorepoint Health Punta Gorda
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Affinity Health Plan
- Amida Care
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Connecticare
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Fidelis Care
- Healthfirst
- MagnaCare
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- SelectCare
- UnitedHealthCare
- VNS Choice
- Vytra Health Plans
- WellCare
Ratings & Reviews
NO COMPLAINTS, MADE ME FEEL LIKE I WAS IN GREAT HANDS, NUMBER ONE SURGEON!!
About Dr. J Kiely, MD
- Hematology & Oncology
- 23 years of experience
- English
- 1467536383
Education & Certifications
- Cleveland Clinic Foundation
- Medical College of Wisconsin Affiliated Hospitals
- Adelaide Hosp
- UNIVERSITY COLLEGE AT DUBLIN / NATIONAL UNIVERSITY OF IRELAND
- Colon & Rectal Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kiely has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kiely accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kiely has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kiely works at
Dr. Kiely has seen patients for Intestinal Obstruction, Constipation and Hemorrhoids, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kiely on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Kiely. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kiely.
