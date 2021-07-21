Overview

Dr. J Kiely, MD is a Hematology & Oncology Specialist in Bronxville, NY. They specialize in Hematology & Oncology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Colon & Rectal Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY COLLEGE AT DUBLIN / NATIONAL UNIVERSITY OF IRELAND and is affiliated with HCA Florida Fawcett Hospital, Shorepoint Health Port Charlotte and Shorepoint Health Punta Gorda.



Dr. Kiely works at Internal Medicine in Bronxville, NY with other offices in Scarsdale, NY, New York, NY and Tarrytown, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Intestinal Obstruction, Constipation and Hemorrhoids along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.