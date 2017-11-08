See All Clinical Neurophysiologists in Goleta, CA
Dr. James Kiely, MD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. James Kiely, MD

Clinical Neurophysiology
3 (21)
Call for new patient details
28 years of experience
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. James Kiely, MD is a Clinical Neurophysiologist in Goleta, CA. They specialize in Clinical Neurophysiology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from EMORY UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Novant Health Brunswick Medical Center, Emory Saint Joseph's Hospital, Northside Hospital, Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center and Novant Health Huntersville Medical Center.

Dr. Kiely works at TelaDoc in Goleta, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Gait Abnormality along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    TelaDoc
    7402 Hollister Ave, Goleta, CA 93117 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (805) 221-3878

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Gait Abnormality
Tremor
EEG (Electroencephalogram)
Gait Abnormality
Tremor
EEG (Electroencephalogram)

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tremor
EEG (Electroencephalogram) Chevron Icon
Dystonia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dystonia
Myoclonus Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Seizure Disorders Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stroke
Syncope Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Syncope
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Acoustic Neuroma Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ataxia
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Concussion Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    2.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 21 ratings
    Patient Ratings (21)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (11)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Kiely?

    Nov 08, 2017
    I've already recommended Dr. Kiely. I believe he's as good as they come. Takes his time explaining complex issues and provides excellent follow-up.
    Helen Mathis in Chamblee, GA — Nov 08, 2017
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. James Kiely, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. James Kiely, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Kiely to family and friends

    Dr. Kiely's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Kiely

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. James Kiely, MD.

    About Dr. James Kiely, MD

    Specialties
    • Clinical Neurophysiology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 28 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    Gender
    • Male
    Gender
    NPI Number
    • 1205911096
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University of Virginia Health Sciences Center
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • University of Virginia Health Sciences Center
    Residency
    Internship
    • University Of Virginia School Of Med
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • EMORY UNIVERSITY
    Medical Education

    Hospital Affiliations

    • Novant Health Brunswick Medical Center
    • Emory Saint Joseph's Hospital
    • Northside Hospital
    • Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center
    • Novant Health Huntersville Medical Center

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Kiely has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kiely has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Kiely has seen patients for Gait Abnormality, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kiely on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    21 patients have reviewed Dr. Kiely. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kiely.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kiely, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kiely appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.