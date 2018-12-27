Dr. James Kerrigan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kerrigan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Kerrigan, MD
Overview
Dr. James Kerrigan, MD is a Neurology Specialist in East Stroudsburg, PA. They specialize in Neurology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Saint Luke's Hospital Monroe, St. Luke's Hospital - Bethlehem Campus and St. Luke’s Anderson Campus.
Dr. Kerrigan works at
Locations
St. Luke's Neurology Associates - East Stroudsburg3 Parkinsons Rd, East Stroudsburg, PA 18301 Directions (272) 212-0553Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Luke's Hospital Monroe
- St. Luke's Hospital - Bethlehem Campus
- St. Luke’s Anderson Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Capital Blue Cross
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- UPMC
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I have been seeing Dr. Kerrigan for over 16 years. He shows genuine concern, he is quick with a response if I have a question and is very knowledgable. I wouldn't go anywhere else.
About Dr. James Kerrigan, MD
- Neurology
- 38 years of experience
- English, Hindi and Russian
- 1356366306
Education & Certifications
- THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kerrigan has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kerrigan accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kerrigan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kerrigan works at
Dr. Kerrigan has seen patients for Tremor, Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy and All Headaches (incl. Migraine), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kerrigan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Kerrigan speaks Hindi and Russian.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Kerrigan. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kerrigan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kerrigan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kerrigan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.