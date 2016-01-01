See All Dermatologists in Las Cruces, NM
Dermatology
3 (53)
Dr. James Kerner, MD is a dermatologist in Las Cruces, NM. He currently practices at Epiphany Dermatology - Las Cruces (Roadrunner), NM and is affiliated with Memorial Medical Center. Dr. Kerner is board certified in Dermatology.

    Epiphany Dermatology - Las Cruces (Roadrunner)
    141 N Roadrunner Pkwy, Las Cruces, NM 88011 (575) 521-1177

Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Hair Loss
Contact Dermatitis
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Hair Loss
Contact Dermatitis

Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Boil Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Lichen Planus Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Telogen Effluvium Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Drugs Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Genital Herpes Chevron Icon
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Jock Itch Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Pemphigoid Chevron Icon
Scabies Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Skin Ulcer Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Adult Acne Chevron Icon
Alopecia Areata Chevron Icon
Bowenoid Papulosis Chevron Icon
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails Chevron Icon
Canker Sore Chevron Icon
Cryotherapy for Warts Chevron Icon
Dandruff Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Herpetiformis Chevron Icon
Dermatomyositis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Penile Lesion Chevron Icon
Excessive Sweating Chevron Icon
Genital Warts Chevron Icon
Leg and Foot Ulcers Chevron Icon
Lyme Disease Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
Microdermabrasion Chevron Icon
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection Chevron Icon
Nail and Nail Bed Infection Chevron Icon
Parapsoriasis Chevron Icon
Pemphigus Chevron Icon
Pityriasis Rosea Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Psoriatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin Diseases Chevron Icon
Stitches Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
About Dr. James Kerner, MD

Specialties
  Dermatology
Languages Spoken
  English
Gender
  Male
NPI Number
  1962429563
Education & Certifications

Fellowship
  Harvard Medical School
Undergraduate School
  Yale University
Board Certifications
  Dermatology
Admitting Hospitals
  Memorial Medical Center

Patient Satisfaction

3.0
Average provider rating
Based on 53 ratings
Patient Ratings (53)
5 Star
(24)
4 Star
(2)
3 Star
(1)
2 Star
(2)
1 Star
(24)
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. James Kerner, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kerner is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Kerner has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Kerner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Kerner has seen patients for Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema), Hair Loss and Contact Dermatitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kerner on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

53 patients have reviewed Dr. Kerner. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kerner.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kerner, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kerner appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.