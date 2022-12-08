Dr. James Kercher, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kercher is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Kercher, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. James Kercher, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from Med Coll Of Ga Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Piedmont Hospital.
Dr. Kercher works at
Locations
1
Peachtree Orthopaedic Clinic3200 Downwood Cir NW Ste 700, Atlanta, GA 30327 Directions (404) 355-0743
2
Peachtree Orthopedic Clinic1901 Phoenix Blvd Ste 200, Atlanta, GA 30349 Directions (404) 355-0743
3
Surgery Center77 Collier Rd NW Ste 2000, Atlanta, GA 30309 Directions (404) 351-6393
4
Peachtree Orthopaedic Clinic P.a..1000 Northside Dr NW Ste 1500, Atlanta, GA 30318 Directions (404) 355-0743
Hospital Affiliations
- Piedmont Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I have seen Dr. Kercher for several years for knee osteoarthritis. He is professional, knowledgeable and friendly. The first two I expect from a provider. The third is a wonderful bonus. His treatment has always proven effective for me. I trust him and give him my strongest recommendation.
About Dr. James Kercher, MD
- Sports Medicine
- 19 years of experience
- English
- 1518143676
Education & Certifications
- Rush University
- Emory University School of Medicine
- Med Coll Of Ga Sch Of Med
- Orthopaedic Sports Medicine and Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kercher has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kercher accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kercher has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
91 patients have reviewed Dr. Kercher. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kercher.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kercher, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kercher appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.