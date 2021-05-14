Overview

Dr. James Kent, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Tyler, TX. They specialize in Podiatry, has 15 years of experience. They graduated from Des Moines University / College of Podiatric Medicine And Surgery and is affiliated with Baylor Scott and White Texas Spine and Joint Hospital and UT Health North Campus Tyler.



Dr. Kent works at East Texas Foot & Ankle Ctr in Tyler, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Hammer Toe and Plantar Fasciitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.