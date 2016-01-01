Overview

Dr. James Kenny, MD is an Urology Specialist in Peoria, IL. They specialize in Urology, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from Rosalind Franklin University Of Medicine Science/The Chicago Medical School and is affiliated with OSF Saint Francis Medical Center, Proctor Hospital and UnityPoint Health - Methodist Hospital.



Dr. Kenny works at Affiliated Urology Specialists in Peoria, IL in Peoria, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Elevated PSA (Prostate Specific Antigen), Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.