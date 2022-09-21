Overview

Dr. James Kennedy, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Knoxville, TN. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE / CHATTANOOGA and is affiliated with Blount Memorial Hospital and LaFollette Medical Center.



Dr. Kennedy works at Laurel Management in Knoxville, TN with other offices in Maryville, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Psychosis Due to Mental Illness, ADHD and-or ADD and Major Depressive Disorder along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.