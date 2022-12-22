Dr. James Kelly, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kelly is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Kelly, MD
Overview
Dr. James Kelly, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Garden City, NY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Weill Cornell Medical.
Dr. Kelly works at
Locations
Dr James R. Kelly M D P C.901 Stewart Ave Ste 255, Garden City, NY 11530 Directions (516) 222-5555
Vista Alliance Eye Care160 E 56th St Fl 9, New York, NY 10022 Directions (212) 808-4888
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Kelly and his staff are amazing. I found his practice on social media and followed him for some years and watched the reviews of some ladies I knew before taking a leap of faith. I'm so happy that I did. Dr. Kelly was super patient and talked to me through the entire Lasik process even though it was fairly short but he definitely is like a coach that encourages you the whole way through. I felt so relaxed. Everyone at the office makes you feel like family. My vision...by next day I was seeing 20/15 and after 30 years of glasses I thought I could never
About Dr. James Kelly, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 30 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Manhattan Eye Ear and Throat Hospital
- Suny-Winthrop
- Weill Cornell Medical
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kelly has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kelly accepts UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kelly has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kelly has seen patients for Corneal Erosion, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kelly on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Kelly speaks Spanish.
217 patients have reviewed Dr. Kelly. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kelly.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kelly, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kelly appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.