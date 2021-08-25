Overview

Dr. James Kelly, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Port Jefferson, NY. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Mather Hospital.



Dr. Kelly works at Family Medicine At Port Jefferson in Port Jefferson, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.