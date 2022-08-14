Overview

Dr. James Kelly, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in San Francisco, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Vanderbilt University School of Medicine and is affiliated with California Pacific Medical Center Mission Bernal, Novato Community Hospital, Providence Queen Of The Valley Medical Center, Saint Francis Memorial Hospital and Sonoma Valley Hospital.



Dr. Kelly works at California Pacific Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine in San Francisco, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Shoulder, Rotator Cuff Tear and Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.