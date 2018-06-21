Dr. James Keffer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Keffer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Keffer, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. James Keffer, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Nashville, TN. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Tristar Centennial Medical Center.
Dr. Keffer works at
Locations
Old Harding Pediatric Associates5819 Old Harding Pike, Nashville, TN 37205 Directions (615) 703-2070
Hospital Affiliations
- Tristar Centennial Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr.. Keffer is a breath of fresh air! He listens, answers questions, and makes routine appointments pleasurable. I have to confess I have known Dr. Keffer for many years and that affords me knowledge such as he was president of his medical school class. I imagine he earned this honor because he is likable, people want to listen to him and he is trusted. I look forward to him taking care of our children for many years.
About Dr. James Keffer, MD
- Pediatrics
- 17 years of experience
- English
- 1053348508
Education & Certifications
- SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES
Dr. Keffer has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Keffer accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Keffer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Keffer works at
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Keffer. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Keffer.
