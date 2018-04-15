Dr. James Kay IV, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kay IV is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Kay IV, MD
Overview
Dr. James Kay IV, MD is an Urology Specialist in Augusta, GA. They specialize in Urology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA and is affiliated with Augusta University Medical Center and Piedmont Augusta.
Dr. Kay IV works at
Locations
University Urology Associates818 Saint Sebastian Way Ste 403, Augusta, GA 30901 Directions (706) 722-0705
Augusta Urology Associates LLC4350 Towne Centre Dr Ste 2200, Evans, GA 30809 Directions (706) 722-0705
Dream Work Anesthesia LLC811 13th St Ste 17, Augusta, GA 30901 Directions (706) 724-4111
Augusta Urology Associates LLC2258 Wrightsboro Rd Ste 301, Augusta, GA 30904 Directions (706) 733-9461
Hospital Affiliations
- Augusta University Medical Center
- Piedmont Augusta
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I have been a patient of Dr. Kay’s of many years. He has a great bedside manner. He listens to your concerns and takes the time to answer any questions you have.
About Dr. James Kay IV, MD
- Urology
- 22 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kay IV has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kay IV accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kay IV has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kay IV has seen patients for Blood in Urine (Hematuria), Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Polyuria, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kay IV on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Kay IV. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kay IV.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kay IV, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kay IV appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.