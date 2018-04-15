Overview

Dr. James Kay IV, MD is an Urology Specialist in Augusta, GA. They specialize in Urology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA and is affiliated with Augusta University Medical Center and Piedmont Augusta.



Dr. Kay IV works at Augusta Urology Associates in Augusta, GA with other offices in Evans, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Blood in Urine (Hematuria), Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Polyuria along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.