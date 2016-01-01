Dr. James Katrivesis, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Katrivesis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Katrivesis, MD
Overview
Dr. James Katrivesis, MD is a Vascular & Interventional Radiology Specialist in Orange, CA.
Dr. Katrivesis works at
Locations
Uci Medical Center101 The City Dr S, Orange, CA 92868 Directions (714) 456-7243Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
St. Luke's Meridian Imaging Center (outpatient)3277 E Louise Dr Ste 100, Meridian, ID 83642 Directions (208) 706-7086
St. Luke's Regional Medical Center190 E Bannock St, Boise, ID 83712 Directions (208) 706-7086MondayClosed Open 24 HoursTuesdayClosed Open 24 HoursWednesdayClosed Open 24 HoursThursdayClosed Open 24 HoursFridayClosed Open 24 HoursSaturdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
Hospital Affiliations
- UCI Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. James Katrivesis, MD
- Vascular & Interventional Radiology
- English
Education & Certifications
- Interventional Radiology and Diagnostic Radiology
Dr. Katrivesis has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Katrivesis accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Katrivesis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Katrivesis works at
Dr. Katrivesis has seen patients for Vascular Transcatheter Embolization and Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Katrivesis on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Katrivesis. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Katrivesis.
