Dr. James Kasper, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Santa Maria, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from Keck School Of Medicine Of The Univ Of Southern California and is affiliated with Marian Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Kasper works at Central Coast Orthopedic Medical Group in Santa Maria, CA with other offices in Pismo Beach, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Shoulder Impingement Syndrome, Joint Pain and Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Central Coast Orthopedc Med Grp
    2342 Professional Pkwy Ste 200, Santa Maria, CA 93455 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (805) 349-9545
  2. 2
    CCOMG Pismo Beach
    921 Oak Park Blvd Ste 204, Pismo Beach, CA 93449 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (805) 473-4949

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Marian Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Shoulder Impingement Syndrome
Joint Pain
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    Dec 13, 2022
    Dr Kasper is kind, considerate, professional, and listens. He presented options to me and I would definitely go back to him in the future. The staff is great as well. They send out reminders of your appointment times office is clean. Y problem for now at least is solved!
    Randy — Dec 13, 2022
    About Dr. James Kasper, MD

    • Orthopedic Surgery
    • 23 years of experience
    • English
    • 1962445098
    Education & Certifications

    • Santa Monica Orthopaedic and Sports Medicine Group
    • LAC + USC Medical Center
    • Keck School Of Medicine Of The Univ Of Southern California
    • Arizona State University
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. James Kasper, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kasper is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Kasper has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kasper has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Kasper has seen patients for Shoulder Impingement Syndrome, Joint Pain and Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kasper on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    77 patients have reviewed Dr. Kasper. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kasper.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kasper, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kasper appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

