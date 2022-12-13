Dr. James Kasper, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kasper is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Kasper, MD
Dr. James Kasper, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Santa Maria, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from Keck School Of Medicine Of The Univ Of Southern California and is affiliated with Marian Regional Medical Center.
Central Coast Orthopedc Med Grp2342 Professional Pkwy Ste 200, Santa Maria, CA 93455 Directions (805) 349-9545
CCOMG Pismo Beach921 Oak Park Blvd Ste 204, Pismo Beach, CA 93449 Directions (805) 473-4949
Hospital Affiliations
- Marian Regional Medical Center
Dr Kasper is kind, considerate, professional, and listens. He presented options to me and I would definitely go back to him in the future. The staff is great as well. They send out reminders of your appointment times office is clean. Y problem for now at least is solved!
About Dr. James Kasper, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 23 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Santa Monica Orthopaedic and Sports Medicine Group
- LAC + USC Medical Center
- Keck School Of Medicine Of The Univ Of Southern California
- Arizona State University
Dr. Kasper has seen patients for Shoulder Impingement Syndrome, Joint Pain and Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kasper on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
