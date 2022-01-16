See All Urologists in New York, NY
Dr. James Kashanian, MD

Urology
4.5 (23)
Accepting new patients
15 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. James Kashanian, MD is an Urology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Urology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center and NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.

Dr. Kashanian works at NewYork-Presbyterian Hospital in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Hypogonadism, Testicular Dysfunction and Varicocele along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Maternal-Fetal Medicine (68th Street, J-130)
    525 E 68th St, New York, NY 10065 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

  • NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
  • NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center

Hypogonadism
Testicular Dysfunction
Varicocele
Hypogonadism
Testicular Dysfunction
Varicocele

    • Aetna
    • Affinity Health Plan
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • CoreSource
    • EmblemHealth
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Fidelis Care
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Healthfirst
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • SelectCare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • VNS Choice

    Jan 16, 2022
    It's nice to find a doctor who actually listens to your concerns and provides a meaningful response. Dr. Kashanian is professional, knowledgeable and a down to earth man. I highly recommend him.
    Marc Kramer — Jan 16, 2022
    About Dr. James Kashanian, MD

    Specialties
    • Urology
    Years of Experience
    • 15 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1467613448
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Northwestern Univ Feinberg School of Med
    Residency
    • Maimonides Medical Center
    Internship
    • Maimonides Medical Center
    Medical Education
    • TEMPLE UNIV SCH OF MED
    Board Certifications
    • Urology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. James Kashanian, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kashanian is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Kashanian has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kashanian has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Kashanian works at NewYork-Presbyterian Hospital in New York, NY. View the full address on Dr. Kashanian’s profile.

    Dr. Kashanian has seen patients for Hypogonadism, Testicular Dysfunction and Varicocele, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kashanian on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    23 patients have reviewed Dr. Kashanian. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kashanian.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kashanian, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kashanian appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

