Dr. James Kaplan, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. James Kaplan, MD is a Pulmonologist in Overland Park, KS. They completed their residency with Barnes-Jewish Hospital/Washington University
Dr. Kaplan works at
Locations
Kansas Pulmonary and Sleep Specialists10550 Quivira Rd Ste 335, Overland Park, KS 66215 Directions (913) 386-3096Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Overland Park Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Kansas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Kansas City
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of South Carolina
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cenpatico Behavioral Health
- Cigna
- Comp Choice
- Compassionate Care Network (CCN)
- CorVel
- Coventry Health Care
- Family Health Partners
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Freedom Health
- HCA Midwest Comp Care
- Health Exchange
- Healthcare USA
- Homestate Health Plan
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Missouri Care
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- New Directions Behavioral Health
- PHCS
- Preferred Health Professionals
- Preferred Healthcare
- Preferred Mental Health Management, LLC
- Premier Group Insurance
- Private HealthCare Systems
- RockPort Health Care
- Savility
- Tricare
- UniCare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Value Options
- Viant
- WellCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Kaplan was extremely knowledgeable, professional, caring, a good listener, and analyst for my pulmonary and sleep disorders. He was also personable and did everything he could for me. He was so dedicated to his patients that he would make rounds late at night. In my opinion, he is the best pulmonologist in the metro area.
About Dr. James Kaplan, MD
- Pulmonary Disease
- English
- 1225121601
Education & Certifications
- Barnes-Jewish Hospital/Washington University
- Internal Medicine and Pulmonary Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kaplan has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kaplan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kaplan works at
Dr. Kaplan has seen patients for COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), Sleep Apnea and Low Blood Oxygen Level, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kaplan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
44 patients have reviewed Dr. Kaplan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kaplan.
