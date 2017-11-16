Dr. James Kao, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kao is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Kao, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. James Kao, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Glendora, CA. They completed their fellowship with University Of Med and Dentistry Of New Jersey Robert Wood Johnson Med School
Dr. Kao works at
Locations
inSite Digestive Health Care - Glendora552 W Foothill Blvd Ste 200, Glendora, CA 91741 Directions (626) 963-2490
Arcadia Office488 E Santa Clara St Ste 203, Arcadia, CA 91006 Directions (626) 359-3330
Hospital Affiliations
- Providence Saint Joseph Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
From making the appointment to checking out, my experience was positive. The staff is friendly, social and helpful. Dr. Kao listened attentively before responding. He clearly explained his observations and next steps. I felt heard and supported. I recommend this office and Dr. Kao.
About Dr. James Kao, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English
Education & Certifications
- University Of Med and Dentistry Of New Jersey Robert Wood Johnson Med School
- University Of Kentucky College Of Medcine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kao has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kao accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kao has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
