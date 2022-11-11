Dr. James Kane, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kane is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Kane, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. James Kane, MD is a Bariatric Surgery Specialist in Hoffman Estates, IL. They specialize in Bariatric Surgery, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from Georgetown University School Of Med and is affiliated with AMITA Health Alexian Brothers Medical Center Elk Grove Village and AMITA Health St. Alexius Medical Center Hoffman Estates.
Dr. Kane works at
Locations
-
1
Suburban Surgical Care Spec4885 Hoffman Blvd Ste 400, Hoffman Estates, IL 60192 Directions (847) 255-9697Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
-
2
AMITA Health Medical Group Gastroenterology Elk Grove Village800 Biesterfield Rd Ste 101, Elk Grove Village, IL 60007 Directions (847) 255-9697
- 3 1614 W Central Rd Ste 211, Arlington Heights, IL 60005 Directions (847) 255-9697
Hospital Affiliations
- AMITA Health Alexian Brothers Medical Center Elk Grove Village
- AMITA Health St. Alexius Medical Center Hoffman Estates
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kane?
Dr.Kane did my surgery and he was very professional in explaining everything to me. I have lost 90 pounds this far and I'm very thankful for him saving me from myself. I'm only 6 month post op and can't wait to get under 200 pounds. Thanks Dr.Kane
About Dr. James Kane, MD
- Bariatric Surgery
- 38 years of experience
- English
- 1528028180
Education & Certifications
- Cook County Hospital
- University Of Illinois
- Georgetown University School Of Med
- CREIGHTON UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kane has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kane accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kane has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kane works at
Dr. Kane has seen patients for Obesity, Intestinal Obstruction and Ventral Hernia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kane on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
42 patients have reviewed Dr. Kane. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kane.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kane, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kane appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.