Overview

Dr. James Kane, MD is a Bariatric Surgery Specialist in Hoffman Estates, IL. They specialize in Bariatric Surgery, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from Georgetown University School Of Med and is affiliated with AMITA Health Alexian Brothers Medical Center Elk Grove Village and AMITA Health St. Alexius Medical Center Hoffman Estates.



Dr. Kane works at Suburban Surgical Care Spec in Hoffman Estates, IL with other offices in Elk Grove Village, IL and Arlington Heights, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Obesity, Intestinal Obstruction and Ventral Hernia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.