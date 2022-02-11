Dr. James Kalyvas, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kalyvas is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Kalyvas, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. James Kalyvas, MD is a Neuroscientist in New Orleans, LA. They specialize in Neuroscience, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from COLUMBIA UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF PHYSICIANS AND SURGEONS and is affiliated with Ochsner Medical Center and Slidell Memorial Hospital.
Locations
Ochsner Baptist Back and Spine Clinic2820 Napoleon Ave Ste 400, New Orleans, LA 70115 Directions (504) 842-3970
Hospital Affiliations
- Ochsner Medical Center
- Slidell Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I would definitely recommend Dr. Kalyvas to anyone. He seemed very caring and knowledgeable in his field. Great bedside manner too! I really enjoyed meeting him. He didn’t give up when trying to sort out my symptoms.
About Dr. James Kalyvas, MD
- Neuroscience
- 15 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- COLUMBIA UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF PHYSICIANS AND SURGEONS
- Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions
