Overview

Dr. James Kalyvas, MD is a Neuroscientist in New Orleans, LA. They specialize in Neuroscience, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from COLUMBIA UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF PHYSICIANS AND SURGEONS and is affiliated with Ochsner Medical Center and Slidell Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Kalyvas works at Ochsner Health Center - Baptist Napoleon Medical Plaza in New Orleans, LA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.