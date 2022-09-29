Overview

Dr. James Kalkanis, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Corona, CA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from LOYOLA UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO / STRITCH SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Corona Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Kalkanis works at Vasectomy Institute of California in Corona, CA with other offices in Murrieta, CA and Temecula, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Earwax Buildup, Outer Ear Infection and Ear Ache along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.