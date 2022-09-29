Dr. Kalkanis has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. James Kalkanis, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. James Kalkanis, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Corona, CA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from LOYOLA UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO / STRITCH SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Corona Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Kalkanis works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Derrick Tint, MD341 Magnolia Ave Ste 206, Corona, CA 92879 Directions (951) 735-0470Tuesday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 12:00pm
-
2
Oaks Surgery Center Oaks40740 California Oaks Rd, Murrieta, CA 92562 Directions (951) 304-2200Monday6:00am - 5:30pmTuesday6:00am - 5:30pmWednesday6:00am - 5:30pmThursday6:00am - 5:30pmFriday6:00am - 5:30pm
-
3
Derrick Tint, MD40285 Winchester Rd Ste 104, Temecula, CA 92591 Directions (951) 296-6355Monday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Corona Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kalkanis?
Dr Kalkanis has been my ENT for over two years. He has always been professional, friendly and informative. He diagnosed me correctly and made sure I received the treatment I required.
About Dr. James Kalkanis, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 27 years of experience
- English
- 1417039637
Education & Certifications
- LOYOLA UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO / STRITCH SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Otolaryngology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kalkanis accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kalkanis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kalkanis works at
Dr. Kalkanis has seen patients for Earwax Buildup, Outer Ear Infection and Ear Ache, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kalkanis on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
46 patients have reviewed Dr. Kalkanis. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kalkanis.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kalkanis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kalkanis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.