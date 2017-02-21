Overview

Dr. James Kadi, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Denton, TX. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS.



Dr. Kadi works at James Kadi, MD-Plastic Surgery in Denton, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.