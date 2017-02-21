See All Plastic Surgeons in Denton, TX
Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
3.5 (16)
Accepting new patients
34 years of experience
Overview

Dr. James Kadi, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Denton, TX. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS.

Dr. Kadi works at James Kadi, MD-Plastic Surgery in Denton, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    James Kadi, MD-Plastic Surgery
    3317 Unicorn Lake Blvd Ste 141, Denton, TX 76210

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Wound Repair
Abdominoplasty
Adjacent Tissue Transfer
Wound Repair
Abdominoplasty
Adjacent Tissue Transfer

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
Abdominoplasty Chevron Icon
Adjacent Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Breast Augmentation Chevron Icon
Breast Lift Surgery Chevron Icon
Breast Ptosis Chevron Icon
Breast Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Localized Fat Deposits Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 16 ratings
    Patient Ratings (16)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Feb 21, 2017
    I had a wonderful experience with Dr. Kadi and his staff. Even though we had to move things around a bit because of scheduling conflicts, his office communicated with me very professionally and kindly. His bedside manner is tiptop and I have had no issues since my breast reduction. Because my surgery occurred on a Wednesday and he likes to see his patients 3 days afterwards, he opened his practice up to me individually and made sure I was able to have a follow up in a timely manner.
    About Dr. James Kadi, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 34 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1932228186
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. James Kadi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kadi is offering online scheduling or call the provider's office for more information.

    Dr. Kadi has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kadi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider's office at for more information.

    Dr. Kadi works at James Kadi, MD-Plastic Surgery in Denton, TX. View the full address on Dr. Kadi's profile.

    16 patients have reviewed Dr. Kadi. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kadi.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kadi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kadi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

