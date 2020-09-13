Dr. James Kacedan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kacedan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Kacedan, MD
Overview
Dr. James Kacedan, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Fairfax, VA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from INDIANA UNIVERSITY / BLOOMINGTON.
Locations
James P Kacedan MD PC10680 Main St Ste 190, Fairfax, VA 22030 Directions (703) 691-1188
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Gave birth to a beautiful baby boy with Dr. Kacedan. He has amazing bedside manners and made the perfect decisions every time for the better of me and the baby. His office staff is also super professional but also very friendly. I definitely recommend Dr. Kacedan to all expecting mothers!
About Dr. James Kacedan, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 36 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- INDIANA UNIVERSITY / BLOOMINGTON
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kacedan has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kacedan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kacedan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kacedan has seen patients for Pap Smear and Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kacedan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Kacedan speaks Spanish.
41 patients have reviewed Dr. Kacedan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kacedan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kacedan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kacedan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.