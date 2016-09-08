Dr. Jung has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. James Jung, MD
Dr. James Jung, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALASKA / ANCHORAGE CAMPUS.
Jung Medical Center3511 W Olympic Blvd Ste 101, Los Angeles, CA 90019 Directions (213) 207-5000
- Aetna
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
I adore Dr. Jung! Besides him and Dr. Jacobs, throughout the 30yrs of going through therapy and seeing many different doctors, Dr. Jung is such an amazing a kind man. He has never judged me and with all my issues, not only has he been a well gifted Doctor to my needs, but he is a blessing from God! I am still an active patient of his and if ever came a time of his departure or retirement, it would be such a tragic loss for me. I cannot imagine never having him apart of my life. He is FAMILY!
- Internal Medicine
- 35 years of experience
- English, Korean
- UNIVERSITY OF ALASKA / ANCHORAGE CAMPUS
Dr. Jung speaks Korean.
